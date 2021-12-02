Advertisement

Man wanted in Sparks jewelry theft

A security camera captured this image of a a theft suspect at Zales Jewelers in Sparks, Nev. on...
A security camera captured this image of a a theft suspect at Zales Jewelers in Sparks, Nev. on Nov. 30, 2021.(Sparks Police Department)
By Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:30 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are looking for the man they say stole a ring from a jewelry store. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Zales Jewelers at the Outlets at Legends.

Store staff told officers the suspect ran out of the store with a ring valued at more than $7,100.

Police say the suspect was a black man between 5′ and 5′2″ wearing a gray beanie and gray shirt with a dark colored horizontal stripe across the chest. He also had gold front teeth.

If you know anything about the theft call Sparks Police Detectives at (775) 353-2225 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

