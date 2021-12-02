Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The anesthesiologist is an essential member of the surgical team. Without them all manner of surgeries, routine, elective, emergency, would be impossible. But that’s what’s being forecast in a complaint filed in Washoe District Court.

The plaintiffs are 52 of the area’s practicing anesthesiologists--all employees of Pickert Medical Group which holds the contract to provide services at Renown Regional Medical Center.

Pickert’s previous owners, a publicly traded national medical group MEDNAX, apparently reeling from the financial impact of the pandemic--sold them to a New York based public equity group, North American Partners in Anesthesiology.

Trouble followed.

The lawsuit contends dissatisfaction with the new ownership started an exodus of anesthesiologists leaving the area, making an already troubling staffing shortage even worse. That apparently led to Renown cancelling the service agreement.

Matters escalated when most of the anesthesiologists decided to leave the group and their new employers threatened to invoke non-compete restrictions, which, according to the complaint, meant that the vast majority of them would be prohibited from working anywhere within 25 miles of Renown.

So, they’ve gone to court arguing by the first of the year Renown’s ability to meet the surgical needs of the local community will be in jeopardy.

For its part, the new owners of the medical group say just four months into their association with Renown, it abruptly terminated their agreement leaving unanswered any plans for providing anesthesia services going forward. And--they say--the allegations against them are baseless and will be answered, adding they have every intention to maintain their partnership and provide medical care for the community. (See their entire statement below)

This could be resolved by arbitration. but the anesthesiologists’ complaint asks instead for release from the non-compete restrictions and the ability to form their own group.

So here we are. the dispute is unresolved and the very possibility of the area’s trauma center being unable to perform most surgeries is, well, at the least, troubling and the clock is ticking.

How concerned should the public be? Most of our calls to those who should be able to answer that question have gone unreturned.

We’ll keep asking and watching.

“North American Partners in Anesthesia (”NAPA”) and its affiliate, Pickert Medical Group, P.C. (“PMG”), the largest employer of anesthesiologists in Reno, remains committed to our valued clinicians and the broader Reno community. In June 2021, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center (collectively, “Renown”) entered into a multi-year agreement with PMG, pursuant to which PMG has continued to provide high quality and uninterrupted anesthesia services to Renown. Only four months into this multi-year agreement however, Renown initiated an unexpected notice, unilaterally terminating this agreement, leaving unanswered questions as to Renown’s plan for continuation of anesthesia services at the hospital for the patients and residents of Reno. Since receiving this notice, NAPA and PMG have remained dedicated to working with Renown and our clinicians to put patients first, while finding a solution that simply honors the original terms in our agreement. While it is unfortunate that litigation has been brought, and NAPA and PMG intend to defend against these baseless allegations, we value our tenured relationship with Renown and our clinicians and have every intention to maintain our partnership so that we can continue to provide exceptional medical care to the Reno community, the quality of which has never been in question.” - Matthew Hoberg, MD, Vice President, Pickert Medical Group, P.C.