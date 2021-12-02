Gov. Sisolak holds menorah lighting at Governor’s Mansion

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday night hosted a menorah lighting at the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City.

Joining Sisolak were Rabbi Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada; Rabbi Cunin and Sarah Cunin of Chabad Northern Nevada; Mara Langer of Jewish Nevada; and Marc Picker, Jewish Nevada Northern Council chair and board member.

Gov. Kenny Guinn hosted the first Light the Menorah event in 2002 and has been a tradition carried on by every Nevada governor since then.

“As we continue our recovery from the pandemic and light the Hanukkah menorah together tonight, in-person, it is fitting that we also rejoice and reflect on the light within all of us that has continued to shine so brightly and carry us all during these challenging times,” Sisolak said in a statement.

