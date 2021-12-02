Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak holds menorah lighting at Governor’s Mansion

Gov. Steve Sisolak lights a menorah during a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion.
Gov. Steve Sisolak lights a menorah during a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion.(Governor's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:17 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday night hosted a menorah lighting at the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City.

Joining Sisolak were Rabbi Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada; Rabbi Cunin and Sarah Cunin of Chabad Northern Nevada; Mara Langer of Jewish Nevada; and Marc Picker, Jewish Nevada Northern Council chair and board member.

Gov. Kenny Guinn hosted the first Light the Menorah event in 2002 and has been a tradition carried on by every Nevada governor since then.

“As we continue our recovery from the pandemic and light the Hanukkah menorah together tonight, in-person, it is fitting that we also rejoice and reflect on the light within all of us that has continued to shine so brightly and carry us all during these challenging times,” Sisolak said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
Suspect in stable condition after being shot in Washoe Valley
Two vehicles involved in a crash near Olancha, Calif., that caught fire and shut down U.S. 395.
Fiery crash closes US 395 in Inyo County for about 6 hours
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle
Math professor Lars Jensen
Math professor keeps his TMCC job

Latest News

This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former UFC...
Court date reset for UFC star Jon Jones in Vegas case
Martha Daunte
Reno police seek missing 83-year-old woman
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Anesthesiologist story surgery
Legal Dispute Threatens Renown Medical Care