First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting

Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:39 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The first person has been charged following the Nov. 27 shoot-out at a Lemmon Valley parking lot.

Tyler Bautista Hernandez, 24, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.

Hernandez was convicted of felony involuntary manslaughter from a fatal shooting in Galena in June 2018. Two others were also convicted in that case.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office described Hernandez as a person of interest in the shooting. The investigation showed he had a gun at the scene. Plus, he was the driver of one of the vehicles that fled and scene and crashed into an uninvolved sports utility vehicle at Lemmon Drive and Military Road. Hernandez and a passenger were ejected in the crash.

Another vehicle left the scene and went to the sheriff’s office at 911 Parr Blvd.

The sheriff’s office still does not have a count of the number of people injured in both the shooting Lemmon Drive and Sky Vista Parkway and the subsequent crash.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-328-3320 or can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

