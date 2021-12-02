Advertisement

9th Circuit sides with union in fight with Las Vegas casino

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:03 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling in Nevada requiring Station Casinos’ Red Rock Casino to bargain with the culinary and Bartenders unions.

The ruling by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is a victory for the union. It’s part of a yearslong fight to unionize about 1,350 employees at the Las Vegas-based casino company it accuses of refusing to negotiate in good faith.

Union leaders accused Red Rock of undercutting a 2019 union election by enhancing health benefits and retirement contributions just days before the vote. The appellate panel agreed with the U.S. judge who cited a “landmark violation” of federal labor law in July.

