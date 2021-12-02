Advertisement

39 North Pole Village returns to Sparks

By John Macaluso
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 39 North Pole Village is returning to Victorian Square for its sixth year. It’s a free event, which features several light displays, Engine 39 train rides, live music and performances, vendors, and food. One of the new features is a German Christmas marketplace.

“This year we’re adding a mini German Christmas marketplace,” said Lisa Jansen with One Nevada Credit Union. “They’re going to have some authentic food, some great things for sale, and just a really cool display and setup that you’ll definitely want to check out.”

There will also be a Christmas light contest, inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

“We’ve got four teams competing,” said Jansen. “The winner will take home the Clark Griswold award and $500 and then the second place winner is the cousin Eddie award and they will take home $250 and a very nice flag.”

The festival is being held Thursday and Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m..

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle
Two vehicles involved in a crash near Olancha, Calif., that caught fire and shut down U.S. 395.
Fiery crash closes US 395 in Inyo County for about 6 hours
Math professor Lars Jensen
Math professor keeps his TMCC job

Latest News

Martha Daunte
83-year-old woman found safe, returned home.
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Washoe Co. testing new off-leash dog use for athletic fields
Catalytic converter theft is something shoppers need to be aware of this season
Warning while holiday shopping