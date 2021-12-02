39 North Pole Village returns to Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 39 North Pole Village is returning to Victorian Square for its sixth year. It’s a free event, which features several light displays, Engine 39 train rides, live music and performances, vendors, and food. One of the new features is a German Christmas marketplace.

“This year we’re adding a mini German Christmas marketplace,” said Lisa Jansen with One Nevada Credit Union. “They’re going to have some authentic food, some great things for sale, and just a really cool display and setup that you’ll definitely want to check out.”

There will also be a Christmas light contest, inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

“We’ve got four teams competing,” said Jansen. “The winner will take home the Clark Griswold award and $500 and then the second place winner is the cousin Eddie award and they will take home $250 and a very nice flag.”

The festival is being held Thursday and Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m..

