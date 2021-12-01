Traffic Alert: Road closures begin Wednesday for holidays events in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is advising drivers of multiple road closures beginning on Wednesday, December 1 in preparations for three holiday events through Sunday, December 5.

Closures are in place Wednesday at 2:30 a.m. for the 39 North Pole event. Parking around Victorian Plaza and Avenue of the Oaks in front of the Galaxy Theater for one block east and one block west is closed until Sunday, Dec. 5 at 11:00 p.m.

Beginning Friday, December 3, closures will be in place for the Tree Lighting Ceremony. Westbound Victorian Avenue will be closed at 11th Street to just east of the Plaza. This will be in effect from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, December 4, closures will be in place intermittently throughout the day for the Hometowne Christmas Parade. Victorian Avenue from Pyramid Highway to 14th Street will be blocked in both directions. Closures are beginning at 4:00 a.m. and will last until 6:00 p.m. Rolling closures planned for that area can be found below:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Parade staging: Pyramid Highway to 4th Street from Prater Way to Victorian Avenue

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – WESTBOUND Victorian Avenue from 4th Street to 14th Street

12 to 4 p.m. – EASTBOUND I-80 Pyramid Highway OFF RAMP EASTBOUND I-80 Rock Boulevard ON RAMP SOUTHBOUND Pyramid Highway from Prater Way to I-80

1 to 4 p.m. – EASTBOUND Victorian Avenue at 15th Street NORTHBOUND 14th Street at Nugget Avenue

For more information on these events, visit The City of Sparks’ website here.

