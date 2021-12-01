Sixteen days of activism against gender violence

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Domestic Violence Resource Center and Zonta Club of Greater Reno are partnering to bring awareness to the 16 Days of Activism.

“This year, leaders of the community including Reno City Attorney, Karl Hall, members of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ), victim service providers, and many more are videotaping testimonials about their personal experiences or why they believe in standing against gender violence,” said Joy Orlich, President, Zonta Club of Greater Reno.

The campaign runs from November 25 to December 10. November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and December 10 is recognized as Human Rights Day.

The 16 Days of Activism launched in 1991 and has continued ever since thanks to the Center for Women’s Global Leadership.

“We recognize the urgency of this ongoing collaboration due to the local, national and international toll that violence against all people, and specifically women, has on individuals, families and communities,” says Judi Howell, Executive Director, Domestic Violence Resource Center. “According to the U.N., 243 million women and girls between 15 and 49 were physically or sexually assaulted by an intimate partner last year. And, sadly, those are just the numbers we know about.”

Domestic Violence Resource Center Founded in 1977 as the Committee to Aid Abused Women (CAAW), the Domestic Violence Resource Center focuses exclusively on domestic violence victims and their families and is accessible 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The Domestic Violence Resource Center’s mission statement is to, “Rebuild safe and hopeful lives for victims of family violence.”

Zonta Club of Greater Reno Zonta International is a service organization dedicated to empowering women and ending gender violence. Founded in 1919, Zonta has over 28,000 members in 60 countries. The Greater Reno club was established in 1992 and has raised over $250,000 to support local and international service projects and educational programs.

