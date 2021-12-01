Sen. Cortez Masto weighs in on abortion rights case headed to SCOTUS

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The supreme court and the country face a pivotal moment for abortion rights.

After fifty years as law, the supreme court will hear oral arguments Wednesday that threatens to overturn Roe-v- Wade.

Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization involves a Mississippi law which would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“This is something that is such an important issue across the U.S. and It shouldn’t be taken lightly,” she remarked.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has strong opinions on this case and knows the effect it could have. Former VP Mike Pence supports overturning Roe v Wade.

“it’s not hard to imagine that the day will soon come when the radical left begins, touting abortion as a tool for managing population growth. As the Chinese communist party has done for decades,” he told supporters.

I asked Cortez Masto her thoughts when she heard those comments.

“He’s wrong. This is the U.S. We have freedoms. Women’s health should be no different than a man’s,” she stated.

The bench currently has a 6-to-3 conservative majority, and it’s expected that it may be months before a decision by the justices on this case.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.