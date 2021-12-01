One person injured in shooting at Idlewild Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person at Idlewild Park on Tuesday night. The victim told officers that he was meeting someone for a date at the park. Investigators say a fight broke out between the victim and another person just before 9:30 p.m. During the altercation, the victim was reportedly shot and had his vehicle stolen. The man’s injuries are not life threatening and he is expected to recover.

The victim’s car is described as a grey Honda Civic with a black hood. No suspect description was given, but according to Reno Police, the incident appears to be isolated and there’s no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the stolen vehicle is asked to call the Reno Police Department.

