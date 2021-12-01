Advertisement

The Nevada System of Higher Education reports 92% of employees fully vaccinated

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:09 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) reports that 92.3% of its employees are fully vaccinated, while 2.2% have been granted a vaccination exemption.

The 1,258 employees who are not vaccinated or who have not been granted an exemption will be terminated from their jobs effective December 31, 2021.

NSHE says there will be a grace period for terminated employees to be reinstated in their positions if they show they are fully vaccinated before January 31, 2022.

InstitutionVaccinated EmployeesUnvaccinated EmployeesExempted
UNR7,318153124
UNLV8,523611202
TMCC1,1196840
WNC396670
CSN2,29027676
DRI366111
GBC3474218
NSC7193630
Administration15542
TOTAL21,2331,258503

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
Suspect in stable condition after being shot in Washoe Valley
Two vehicles involved in a crash near Olancha, Calif., that caught fire and shut down U.S. 395.
Fiery crash closes US 395 in Inyo County for about 6 hours
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle
Math professor Lars Jensen
Math professor keeps his TMCC job

Latest News

Omicron
First case of COVID-19 omicron variant detected in California
Blood donations tend to slow during the holidays, they can make such a difference to people in...
The importance of blood donations this season
Gov. Sisolak signs updated large gathering directive
Silver State Health Insurance Exchange Executive Director Heather Korbulic
Korbulic says she leaves behind a stable health insurance exchange