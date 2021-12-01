The Nevada System of Higher Education reports 92% of employees fully vaccinated

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) reports that 92.3% of its employees are fully vaccinated, while 2.2% have been granted a vaccination exemption.

The 1,258 employees who are not vaccinated or who have not been granted an exemption will be terminated from their jobs effective December 31, 2021.

NSHE says there will be a grace period for terminated employees to be reinstated in their positions if they show they are fully vaccinated before January 31, 2022.

Institution Vaccinated Employees Unvaccinated Employees Exempted UNR 7,318 153 124 UNLV 8,523 611 202 TMCC 1,119 68 40 WNC 396 67 0 CSN 2,290 276 76 DRI 366 1 11 GBC 347 42 18 NSC 719 36 30 Administration 155 4 2 TOTAL 21,233 1,258 503

