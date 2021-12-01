The Nevada System of Higher Education reports 92% of employees fully vaccinated
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:09 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) reports that 92.3% of its employees are fully vaccinated, while 2.2% have been granted a vaccination exemption.
The 1,258 employees who are not vaccinated or who have not been granted an exemption will be terminated from their jobs effective December 31, 2021.
NSHE says there will be a grace period for terminated employees to be reinstated in their positions if they show they are fully vaccinated before January 31, 2022.
|Institution
|Vaccinated Employees
|Unvaccinated Employees
|Exempted
|UNR
|7,318
|153
|124
|UNLV
|8,523
|611
|202
|TMCC
|1,119
|68
|40
|WNC
|396
|67
|0
|CSN
|2,290
|276
|76
|DRI
|366
|1
|11
|GBC
|347
|42
|18
|NSC
|719
|36
|30
|Administration
|155
|4
|2
|TOTAL
|21,233
|1,258
|503
