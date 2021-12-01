Nevada boxing regulators to investigate UNLV student death

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The head of Nevada’s boxing regulatory agency says a fraternity charity boxing match that left a UNLV student dead of head injuries was not licensed by the Nevada Athletic Commission but will be investigated.

Commission Chairman Stephen Cloobeck noted Tuesday the death of Nathan Valencia was ruled a homicide and said he believed police should be involved.

Las Vegas police in a statement acknowledged the homicide finding, but said no criminal charges are expected.

Attorneys representing Valencia’s parents pledged to fully cooperate with the Athletic Commission inquiry. Valencia died Nov. 23, four days after the charity boxing match that had been sponsored by a school-sanctioned fraternity.

