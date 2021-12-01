Lawn maintenance during fluctuating temperatures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the fluctuating temperatures we’ve been seeing in Northern Nevada since October, some people may be finding it hard to take care of their lawn and other plants.

Cory Bettinghouse with Cory’s Lawn Service says he normally suggests turning off water systems on Halloween, but this hasn’t been a normal year so far. Snow in October caused many people to turn off their water. Since then, Northern Nevada has gotten some rain, but has been mostly warm and dry.

Bettinghouse says the best way to take care of your lawn is to hand water.

“If we go through an extensive period without any snowpack or any rain, that’s when you need to go out and definitely water your trees. Maybe even once a week or once every other week, just to get some moisture into the ground. Just ensure you’re not doing it while the ground is frozen.”

Watering your plants while the ground is frozen can be harmful to them. If your water is still on, Bettinghouse says you can still use your sprinklers.

“If your system is still on at this point in time in season like mine is, just run it once a week for like, five minutes for the the pop up heads. Ten minutes for the rotary heads. Just get some of that moisture back into the turf.”

He also recommends making sure your water is off before the weather makes it’s way into the low 20′s consistently.

Bad things that can happen if your water system freezes range from pipe breaks to a geyser in your home. Both can contribute to costly repairs.

