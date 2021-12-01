Korbulic says she leaves behind a stable health insurance exchange

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Viewers remember seeing Heather Korbulic on our newscasts. She was often asked to talk about Nevada’s Health Insurance Exchange in laymen’s terms and get Nevadans uninsured--insured.

She is Executive Director of the exchange and has been since 2016. She replaced Bruce Gilbert who stepped aside just as a big decision needed to be made.

“We saw the bills that were headed towards us in terms of how much it was going to cost us through healthcare.gov,” says Korbulic. “It was basically our entire revenue,” she says.

As she would find out, that decision and its success----Nevada would be the first to leave “healthcare.gov” with other states to follow--other challenges would not be far behind. The Trump administration was no fan of the Affordable Care Act. Regulations at that time undermined insurance marketplaces. So much so, it destabilized the system here in Nevada, rural counties were left with zero affordable coverage.

“Thankfully Governor Sandoval got involved and we found a way out of that,” says Korbulic. “And I am happy to say five years later we have seven insurance companies on the exchange,” she says.

The pandemic would arrive approximately three years later. At which point Governor Steve Sisolak would ask her to temporarily head up Nevada’s Unemployment Division.

“We went from overnight five percent unemployment to 30%.” Korbulic says of that time.

She and the rest of us would learn the word “doxxing.” It means taking personal information and placing it on social media as a way to threaten or intimidate. In her case some Nevadans upset with an overloaded unemployment system and no imminent unemployment check, threatened her and her family’s lives. She stepped down from the post and went back to the exchange. But during the 2021 legislature she would testify in favor of a bill which applied civil penalties to those convicted of doxxing.

“I was probably the emotional witness,” she says of her testimony.

She says back at the exchange, with tens of thousands of Nevadans without work, President Biden signed the “American Rescue Plan Act” which sent federal subsidies to those seeking health insurance coverage. Korbulic says it was one of the greatest things to happen to the exchange as well as Nevadans.

“Created a special enrollment period,” Korblic says where many Nevadans signed up for insurance through the exchange.

As she leaves, she says if passed the “Build Back Better” plan will help continue with those subsidies.

She says once the “Public Health Emergency” is lifted hundreds of thousands of Nevadans may be dropped from Medicaid as qualifications are be re-examined. Korbulic says the exchange must be prepared to take on these people so their health care coverage can continue.

She leaves on Friday and says she will take a good two months off.

She then plans to work in the private sector.

