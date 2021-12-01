The importance of blood donations this season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO)- Blood donations tend to slow during the holidays, they can make such a difference to people in need. Stacy Ward, mom of two experienced a great need for donations with her second child- Anna.

Ward gave birth to her daughter Anna at only 30 weeks and three days. She had to undergo two blood transfusions in utero and has had a total of four all together since being born back in September. Stacy never thought her second child would need so much intensive care,

“We were reliant upon the blood calling this list of donors. We hoped that they would have somebody willing to donate blood for our baby or else she wouldn’t have survived,” Ward shared.

Anna was also anemic, making her red blood cell count already low. Newborns and premature babies need O negative blood, also known as the universal blood type. O negative is also the rarest, with only 7% of the population having this type.

Scott Edward, Senior Donor Recruitment Manager at Vitalant shared why donating is so important,

“You never know who you’re going to help when you’re a blood donor, and for O negatives, you hear us ask for your blood often, it could be an emergency or stories like this where you have a young baby that’s fighting for their lives that needs you,” Edward said.

During the holiday’s blood donations can drastically slow down, creating an even greater need for O negative blood,

“Just donate! Donate your blood. It’s a small ask I guess in the grand scheme of things if you think about what it means to the person on the receiving end,” Ward said.

Anna was officially sent home from the NICU just about ten days ago and mom Stacy says her body is now figuring out to make those red blood cells she needs.

For more information and how you can easily donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.