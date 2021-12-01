Advertisement

Help kids in need by donating to Toys for Tots

Baton Rouge’s Toys for Tots wants ‘No Tot Left Un-toyed’
(tcw-wafb)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:44 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can be a Secret Santa to a boy or girl in need this holiday season by donating a new, unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots. The annual campaign is now underway with donations being accepted at more than 70 area businesses. The goal is to get these gifts into the hands of less fortunate children in our community ahead of Christmas. Over 20,000 children in the Reno-Sparks area benefitted from the donation drive in 2020.

KOLO 8 News Now is partnering with Toys for Tots this year and will be one of the many designated drop-off locations for gifts.

Most businesses are collecting toys through December 16th. If you’d like to learn more about applying for assistance, or to donate online, visit the Reno Toys for Tots website. You can view the full list of donation drop-off sites here.

