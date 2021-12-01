Gov. Sisolak signs updated large gathering directive

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday, Governor Steve Sisolak signed Emergency Directive 051, which adjusts the recommendations for large gatherings in Nevada. Under the updated directive, event operators can now admit guests who are 11 years old and younger, regardless of their vaccination status. Those who are not vaccinated will still need to wear a face covering during the event, regardless of whether they would otherwise be exempt from the face covering requirement due to age. Children in this age group are not required to be vaccinated for large events and large conventions where attendance is 4,000 or greater, but kids who provide proof of full vaccination will not need to wear a mask during the event.

You can read the full directive here.

