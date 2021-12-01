Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak signs updated large gathering directive

(AXXEL6 | Mirko Vitali - stock.adobe.com)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:58 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday, Governor Steve Sisolak signed Emergency Directive 051, which adjusts the recommendations for large gatherings in Nevada. Under the updated directive, event operators can now admit guests who are 11 years old and younger, regardless of their vaccination status. Those who are not vaccinated will still need to wear a face covering during the event, regardless of whether they would otherwise be exempt from the face covering requirement due to age. Children in this age group are not required to be vaccinated for large events and large conventions where attendance is 4,000 or greater, but kids who provide proof of full vaccination will not need to wear a mask during the event.

You can read the full directive here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
Suspect in stable condition after being shot in Washoe Valley
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway Patrol releases new information on South Carson fatal crash
Two vehicles involved in a crash near Olancha, Calif., that caught fire and shut down U.S. 395.
Fiery crash closes US 395 in Inyo County for about 6 hours
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
More details on crash that killed Nevada liquor chain CEO Kenny Lee

Latest News

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange Executive Director Heather Korbulic
Korbulic says she leaves behind a stable health insurance exchange
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD offers COVID-19 testing to students, families
The World Health Organization has warned against hasty travel restrictions because it says they...
More countries block travelers from southern Africa as omicron concern grows
The three major threats that omicron could pose to the U.S. economy are rising prices, lower...
Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say