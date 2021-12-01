Financial goals: how to save for the new year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Over the last year, the pandemic has forced many people into retirement and layoffs has forced people to dip into their savings.

So as you prepare to ring in 2022, Kelli Tampio a financial advisor with Edwards Jones says the end of the year is a good way to review your financials and preparing for the unexpected, starts with evaluating your emergency fund.

“Typically for people who are not in retirement, you want to have somewhere between 3 to 6 months of cash in some type of very low risk liquid place,” explained Tampio. “Those individuals in retirement may want to a year’s worth of liquid savings and that will help them when unexpected costs arise so they’re not dipping into their long term strategies.”

Financial advisor from Edward Jones shares money tips for the new year (KOLO)

Another big goal many people are looking forward to? Retirement....At the end of the year Tampio also says now is a good time to boost your retirement savings, whether it’s through 401k or an employer sponsored plan.

“Look at it as if it’s a marathon if you’re planning for retirement,” added Tampio. “Try to have a strategy that’s reasonable. One thing I always tell people is try to do what they’re matching minimally and if you want to increase it even by a percent by a year is a great way to increase it without feeling overwhelmed or doing too much.”

Tampio also says to review any debt you’ve accrued in the last couple of years. She says try not to take on any new debts and set a realistic time frame on when you plan to pay them off.

While you may need to adjust your financial strategies overtime, she says having a solid plan is key for the future.

“It’s more safe and steady for someone to say what is my current plan and is my money working for me short term, medium term and long term,” said Tampio.

