‘Dementia Tool Kit’ gives caregivers a simulation of challenges people with Alzheimer’s and dementia face

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In an intent to have caregivers ‘walk in the shoes’ of residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia, Carson Tahoe Expressions Memory Care has created a ‘Dementia Tool Kit.’

Expressions’ director, Megan Salisbury says it’s normal to think about memory loss when talking about dementia. However, the disorder affects a lot more.

“There’s also o hearing deficit so a lot of our patients are unable to make out words or understand words and a lot of their hearing is like static,” said Salisbury.

It also affects their vision, the way they walk, and their sense of touch.

Inside the ‘Dementia Tool Kit,’ you can find goggles designed to cause visual impairment. In many cases, dementia affects peripheral vision, which gives the image of looking through a tunnel.

The kit also has a radio with headphones that plays static and slipper socks with plastic spikes, meant to simulate neuropathy, tingliness and pain in the feet.

“Walking around with that is really painful so it definitely creates a new perspective on what our residents are dealing with,” said Salisbury.

Last but not least in the kit are sensory deprivation gloves.

“With these, we like to task our caregivers on doing different things,” said Salisbury while putting on the gloves. “Such as, putting on a shirt, brushing their head, brushing their teeth, anything that they would normally do.”

When wearing all five items a caregiver is expected to experience what it’s like to have dementia.

“I’ve done the whole kit, I’ve tried everything,” said Salisbury. “One of the tasks I did was put on a button-up shirt, try and unbuttoned it and button it back up using the tool kit and is very, very challenging.”

The goal is to promote a more empathetic understanding of the illness and build a greater staff-resident rapport.

There is currently one tool kit available at the center which is being used during staff meetings and new hire training.

The memory care center is also working on having the kit available for families.

