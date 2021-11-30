WCSD offers COVID-19 testing to students, families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is now offering free COVID-19 testing to all students, staff and their families who have been exposed to the virus.

In a letter to parents, the district says the testing will take place at local high schools on a regular basis.

Students will have access to testing during school hours from 1:00-3:00 P.M. if they are participating in school activities that require a test. After hours testing will then open to families and symptomatic students exempt from class will take place from 3:30-5:00 P.M.

The district has partnered with Northshore Clinical Labs to conduct the tests at no cost. Both antigen and PCR test samples will be collected for every patient. Antigen test samples will be collected with shallow nasal swabs; results will be available in 15 minutes. PCR tests will be collected with shallow nasal swab or cheek swab; results will be available in 24 hours.

However, symptomatic individuals must wait for 72 hours after symptoms begin to have test collected. Asymptomatic individuals who are excluded for close contact with a positive COVID-19 case are eligible to test on or after day 5 of their 10-day quarantine to be eligible to return with a negative test on day 8.

If you have symptoms and are excluded from school, you cannot come on campus during school hours. Masks are required at all times. Appointments are not required, though you are asked to register with Northshore Clinical Labs before arriving. There will be no testing on holidays.

The testing schedule is below.

Mondays and Wednesdays:

Damonte HS - 10500 Rio Wrangler Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521

Galena HS - 3600 Butch Cassidy Way, Reno, NV 89511

McQueen HS - 6055 Lancer St, Reno, NV 89523

Reed HS - 1350 Baring Blvd, Sparks, NV 89434

Reno HS - 395 Booth St, Reno, NV 89509

Spanish Springs HS - 1065 Eagle Canyon Dr, Sparks, NV 89441



Tuesdays and Thursdays:

Hug HS - 2880 Sutro St, Reno, NV 89502

Incline HS - 499 Village Blvd, Incline Village, NV 89451

North Valleys HS - 1470 E Golden Valley Rd, Reno, NV 89506

Sparks HS - 820 15th St, Sparks, NV 89431

Wooster HS - 1331 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502

More information can be found here.



Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.