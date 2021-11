SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police say a man in custody following a car chase in Sparks late Monday night.

The suspect led officers on a pursuit that ended around 12 a.m. at Prater Way and 18th Street. Police say it started when the suspect was found trespassing at the Reno Police Department.

No further details are being released at this time.

