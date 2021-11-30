The Road Ahead with RTC: NDOT Pyramid Highway Public Meeting

SPONSORED: NDOT and the RTC are seeking input on planned improvements to Pyramid Highway.

The Pyramid Highway Project, Phase 1 will improve safety and mobility in the corridor. The plans include widening Pyramid Highway from Queen Way to Los Altos from four lanes to six-lanes and reconstructing the existing four-lane roadway between Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive. The plans also include the installation of smart traffic signals, raised medians, a 10-foot shared-use path, bike lanes, sidewalks, sound walls, and drainage and storm water improvements. NDOT and the RTC want to get the public’s input on these proposed improvements by holding an upcoming public meeting.

There will be two ways to attend the meeting. The first one is in person on December 14 from 4-7 p.m. at Lena Juniper Elementary School in Sparks. There will be a presentation at 5:30 p.m. The second way to attend is online. NDOT will post an online virtual meeting that will be available from December 7 – 21 at PyramidHighway.com.

NDOT and the RTC know this is a heavily traveled corridor in the community and encourage people to submit their feedback through December 21. We are very excited to hear what the community thinks as we move forward with this plan to improve Pyramid Highway.

