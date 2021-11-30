Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on 4th Street in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police officers are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash on 4th Street in front of the Sands Regency Casino.

The man in his 50′s was apparently crossing 4th Street mid block when he was hit by a small car. The driver of the vehicle reportedly is cooperating with police and impairment does not appear to have been a factor.

The pedestrian suffered severe injuries, but his condition is not known.

4th Street is closed between Arlington Avenue and Nevada Street while police conduct their investigation.

