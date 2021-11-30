Advertisement

Nevada Humane Society Giving Tuesday campaign

By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:19 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -This Giving Tuesday you can help cats and dogs who are in need. The Nevada Humane Society is focusing on those animals who are surrendered to be euthanized due to medical issues.

This year they are highlighting a special dog, a two-year-old yellow lab Cody who required knee surgery when he was given to the Humane Society.

Because of The Society’s open acceptance into their shelter no animal is left behind.

In their Giving Tuesday Campaign this year, they have gone well over their goal of $20,000 and have raised $31,263 so far.

Thanks to NHS and the communities help, Cody has received surgery, gone through physical therapy, and has recently been fostered by a retired firefighter, Johnny Fong.

Johnny mentioned what it means to have the support of the shelter and the communities involvement,

“Without the community help and their generosity, he could’ve never gotten the care he needed to thrive the way he is and it’s much appreciated, just knowing that his care is being taken care of,” Fong said.

Cody has been officially adopted by Johnny and is set to live an energetic and fun life along with his sister, Bella.

For more information on The Nevada Humane Society and Cody’s story, click here.

