Life Changes requests holiday donations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Empowering men and women to achieve their very best. Life Changes offers sober living options for anyone coming out of prison, off the streets, fighting addiction or any mental health issues.

During the global generosity movement known as, Giving Tuesday, which always falls right after Thanksgiving, whatever you donate will be matched.

If your business or civic group is looking for a service project in December, the agency is hoping you’ll consider supporting one of its 11 properties.

“We would appreciate and love if you would like to maybe donate a Christmas tree or some stockings for that house or a meal for that house. A lot of them haven’t seen Christmas for a while so it would be absolutely amazing,” Founder & Executive Director Lisa Moore explains.

Stockings stuffed with necessities such as winter and hygiene items would be a tremendous help.

Donate or learn more at https://www.lifechangesinc.solutions/serviceslist-1

