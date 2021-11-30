Advertisement

Life Changes requests holiday donations

Empowering men and women to achieve their very best. Life Changes offers sober living options...
Empowering men and women to achieve their very best. Life Changes offers sober living options for anyone coming out of prison, off the streets, fighting addiction or any mental health issues.(Life Changes Inc..)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:37 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Empowering men and women to achieve their very best. Life Changes offers sober living options for anyone coming out of prison, off the streets, fighting addiction or any mental health issues.

During the global generosity movement known as, Giving Tuesday, which always falls right after Thanksgiving, whatever you donate will be matched.

If your business or civic group is looking for a service project in December, the agency is hoping you’ll consider supporting one of its 11 properties.

“We would appreciate and love if you would like to maybe donate a Christmas tree or some stockings for that house or a meal for that house. A lot of them haven’t seen Christmas for a while so it would be absolutely amazing,” Founder & Executive Director Lisa Moore explains.

Stockings stuffed with necessities such as winter and hygiene items would be a tremendous help.

Donate or learn more at https://www.lifechangesinc.solutions/serviceslist-1

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
Suspect in stable condition after being shot in Washoe Valley
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
More details on crash that killed Nevada liquor chain CEO Kenny Lee
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway Patrol releases new information on South Carson fatal crash
Two vehicles involved in a crash near Olancha, Calif., that caught fire and shut down U.S. 395.
Fiery crash closes US 395 in Inyo County for about 6 hours

Latest News

Cyber Monday won't have the same level of deals this year, experts say.
Early holiday shopping expected to take a bite out of Cyber Monday
Undefeated 14U Miners fresh off winning Northwest Regionals
Local Pop Warner team to travel to Florida for National Championship
USPS experiences one of its busiest days after Thanksgiving.
USPS Busiest Day
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather