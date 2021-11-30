Advertisement

Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years

By WCCO Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) - COVID-19 forever changed the life of a Minnesota man after he and his wife of 20 years both caught the virus. He survived, but she didn’t. Now, he’s encouraging others to get vaccinated.

Jeremy Voss spent more than two weeks in the hospital fighting for his life against COVID-19. Before that, he didn’t think he needed to get the vaccine, as he had no underlying health conditions.

“I just basically thought if I got it, as healthy as I was, I would end up being just like all my other friends,” he said.

Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He survived, but she didn't. Neither one was vaccinated, and he is now encouraging others to get the shots.(Source: Voss Family, WCCO via CNN)

Jeremy’s wife, Monica Voss, also ended up in the hospital with COVID-19. When he last saw her, she was on a ventilator. Like her husband, she was not vaccinated.

“We’ve known each other since she was 15. We’d been together 25 years. We’d been married 20 years,” Jeremy Voss said.

Jeremy Voss was eventually discharged from the hospital, but Monica Voss never came home. The mother of four died Friday; she was 40 years old.

“Think if you had to tell your kids that you’re not going to see their mom or dad the rest of their life,” Jeremy Voss said.

He spent his Thanksgiving weekend planning his wife’s funeral.

Dr. Jessie Roske, who treated Jeremy Voss, says three-quarters of the COVID patients that come into the St. Cloud Hospital are unvaccinated.

“I’m seeing this devastation to my neighbors and know that it’s all preventable suffering,” she said.

Jeremy Voss is still on oxygen tanks and has a long road to recovery. He hopes his family’s story will save the life of another.

“If I can make a difference in one dad that makes his wife get a vaccine, if I can make a difference in one mom that gets the vaccine, that made a difference in their lives forever,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
Suspect in stable condition after being shot in Washoe Valley
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway Patrol releases new information on South Carson fatal crash
Two vehicles involved in a crash near Olancha, Calif., that caught fire and shut down U.S. 395.
Fiery crash closes US 395 in Inyo County for about 6 hours
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
More details on crash that killed Nevada liquor chain CEO Kenny Lee

Latest News

A prosecutor says Ghislaine Maxwell and the late Jeffrey Epstein were "partners in crime" in...
Maxwell accused of grooming teens for Epstein to abuse in opening statements
Both unvaccinated, the husband and wife were hospitalized with COVID-19. He survived, but she...
Man who lost wife to COVID-19 encourages vaccination
Be a Santa to a Senior
Be a Santa to a Senior
There are more than a thousand seniors in northern Nevada who are eligible to receive gifts...
Be a Santa to a Senior