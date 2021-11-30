Advertisement

Human remains found in Carson City identified

Christopher Cash
Christopher Cash(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:07 AM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Human remains found in an area above Centennial Park in Carson CIty have been identified as a Carson City man who was reported missing in 2013.

55-year-old Christopher Cash had lived on Hot Springs Road. At the time of his disappearance, Cash was reported to be a paranoid schizophrenic who was off his medication.

On January 29, 2019, a hiker found a human skull above Centennial Park. The Carson City Search and Rescue unit did not locate any additional remains at the time.

On November 23, 2020, another hiker found a human long bone with a metal implant attached to the bone. The bone was found about half a mile south of where the skull was found.

On February 27, 2021, Yet another hiker found human remains in a steep ravine about two miles west of the original search remains. The Carson City Search and Rescue Unit found other remains in locations between the two search locations. Apparently animals scattered the remains over a wide area.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the surgical plate was the same type that Cash had received in 2011.

DNA tests also matched the bones to a relative of Cash’s.

The cause of death has not been determined, but detectives did not locate any evidence of foul play.

