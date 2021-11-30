GSR says reports of shooting false

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department (RPD) is investigating a the false report of an active shooter late Monday night, November 29, 2021 at the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR).

The GSR has released a statement, “Leaders at GSR called Reno Police Department out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of guests and team members. GSR will continue to work alongside law enforcement to determine who falsely reported this incident.”

The call began with reports that someone heard a shot fired near the front of the building, but RPD said they did not find any evidence of a shooting.

