Be a Santa to a Senior

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An act of kindness can go a long way this holiday season, especially for our elderly population. There are many older Nevadans who don’t have family nearby and could use support from their community. Right now, there are more than a thousand seniors in northern Nevada who are eligible to receive gifts through the Be a Santa to Senior program.

Cheyanne LaRue, Executive Director of Home Instead, says the pandemic has made it even easier to reach seniors in need.

“We’ve changed our gifting style a little bit. It used to be very hands-on where someone would buy the gift, and we’d wrap and deliver it. Now, they have an option to do it that way or they can do it online. So, I think with the online option we’ve grown our capacity to serve the seniors we gift,” said LaRue.

You can visit a gifting tree at Saint Mary’s Hospital or Whole Foods in Reno until December 16 to buy a physical gift, or you can go online to buy gifts until the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.