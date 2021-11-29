Advertisement

Suspicious suitcase in Incline Village was found to be empty

Suspicious package found in Incline Village
Suspicious package found in Incline Village(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:18 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE 2:34 P.M. The Washoe Co. Sheriff’s Office says the suspicious suitcase was empty.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious suitcase in Incline Village in the 300 block of Village Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary check of the suitcase shows no serious threat, but the investigation continues out of an abundance of caution.

There are no evacuation orders at this time.

