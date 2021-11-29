Suspicious suitcase in Incline Village was found to be empty

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE 2:34 P.M. The Washoe Co. Sheriff’s Office says the suspicious suitcase was empty.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious suitcase in Incline Village in the 300 block of Village Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary check of the suitcase shows no serious threat, but the investigation continues out of an abundance of caution.

There are no evacuation orders at this time.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Consolidated Bomb Squad is investigating an abandoned suitcase in the 300 block of Village Boulevard in Incline Village. There are no evacuation orders at this time, as preliminary findings indicate the package is benign. pic.twitter.com/EJYYQTTYt4 — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) November 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.