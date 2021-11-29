The Road Ahead with RTC: Pedestrian Safety

SPONSORED: It’s dark earlier and we’re reminding you how to be a safe on our roadways and sidewalks. Sadly, there are too many crashes that cause pedestrians to get hurt or killed. Especially during these darker months. Did you know that 80% of pedestrian fatalities occur between dusk to dawn? At the RTC, our vision is zero pedestrian fatalities. We want to remind everyone to use extra caution on our roadways and sidewalks. Drivers need to watch closely for pedestrians – and pedestrians should make themselves more visible when walking. Never be impaired and be out on our roads and sidewalks. Even one fatality is too many.

Tips for Pedestrians:

First, lighting can be a factor in crashes, so try to walk in well-lit areas. At night, wear bright clothing with reflectors, wearable lights and carry a flashlight. You can always use the built-in flashlight on your phone. Avoid distractions while walking, such as talking or texting on your cell phone or wearing earbuds. Use crosswalks. Finally, don’t assume vehicles will stop, even if you have the right-of-way.

Tips for Drivers:

Don’t be a distracted driver. Don’t talk on your cell phone and drive unless it’s hands-free. Even checking your phone while stopped at a traffic light is illegal in Nevada. Also, don’t be distracted by adjusting the radio or having conversations with passengers in your car - that might divert your attention. We also want to remind everyone if you see a vehicle stopped in another travel lane, assume they are stopped for a pedestrian that might not be visible.

More information: VisionZeroTruckeeMeadows.com.

