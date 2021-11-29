The Road Ahead with RTC: Lemmon Drive Project and New Diverging Diamond Interchange

SPONSORED: Construction is underway to widen and improve Lemmon Drive. RTC says that construction is going well and phase one of the Lemmon Drive project is on track. This project will widen Lemmon Drive from four lanes to six lanes from Sky Vista Parkway/Buck Drive to Military Road, and increase capacity, improve safety, and provide multimodal transportation choices. Construction on phase one is anticipated to be complete in fall of 2022.

The RTC is getting ready to start construction on a new Diverging Diamond Interchange – or DDI - under 395. It will be a little different than what people are used to, so the RTC put together a virtual drive through to help the community understand the changes that are coming. Please visit LemmonDDI.com to check it out and do the virtual drive through. If you enter your email after completing the virtual drive through, you’ll have an opportunity to receive a gift card from a business near the construction zone.

To learn more about the project, visit NorthValleysImprovements.com and click on Lemmon Drive to get the latest construction information. Project updates during construction are available by subscribing to the newsletter online, or by texting “Lemmon” to 797979.

