Renown to host COVID vaccine clinics for ages 5-11

Renown Health logo.
Renown Health logo.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:44 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Renown Health and the Washoe County Health District are teaming up to hold four COVID-19 vaccination clinics for school age children.

The clinics will provide the Pfizer Janssen vaccine starting with the first clinic on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. All four clinics will be held at the Hometown Health building, 10315 Professional Circle. This will not be a drive through clinic. The shots will be administered inside the building.

  • Four Wednesdays: December 1, 8, 22 and 29
  • Clinics will all be held from 4-6pm
  • 10315 Professional Circle, Reno, 89521
  • A parent or guardian must accompany the child

The Pfizer vaccine does require a second dose, which will be administered on the 22nd and 29th clinics.

Appointments for the pediatric vaccine events can be made here

