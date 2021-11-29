Renown to host COVID vaccine clinics for ages 5-11

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Renown Health and the Washoe County Health District are teaming up to hold four COVID-19 vaccination clinics for school age children.

The clinics will provide the Pfizer Janssen vaccine starting with the first clinic on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. All four clinics will be held at the Hometown Health building, 10315 Professional Circle. This will not be a drive through clinic. The shots will be administered inside the building.

Four Wednesdays: December 1, 8, 22 and 29

Clinics will all be held from 4-6pm

10315 Professional Circle, Reno, 89521

A parent or guardian must accompany the child

The Pfizer vaccine does require a second dose, which will be administered on the 22nd and 29th clinics.

Appointments for the pediatric vaccine events can be made here

