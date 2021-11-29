Advertisement

Multiple RVs burned in early-morning fire

The Sparks Fire Department responds to an RV fire on November 29, 2021.
The Sparks Fire Department responds to an RV fire on November 29, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:00 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that burned multiple RVs early Monday morning. The fire was reported at about 2:00 a.m. at the Gandolfo Rodeo Arena on Loop Road.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue assisted with the response.

Investigators have not said how the fire started or how much damage it caused.

No injuries are reported.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
Suspect in stable condition after being shot in Washoe Valley
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
More details on crash that killed Nevada liquor chain CEO Kenny Lee
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway Patrol releases new information on South Carson fatal crash
Two vehicles involved in a crash near Olancha, Calif., that caught fire and shut down U.S. 395.
Fiery crash closes US 395 in Inyo County for about 6 hours

Latest News

Every penny goes to Troop 15 and Troop 35 to help with camp, equipment, fuel costs
Moana Nursery, Boy Scouts of America team up to sell Christmas trees
The calcium silicate compound, CaSiO₃-perovskite, called “davemaoite” by University of Nevada,...
UNLV geochemists find mineral on earth’s surface that’s usually buried
Memorial Candla
UNLV student who collapsed after charity boxing event dies
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong looks to throw a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Strong’s 4 TD passes gets Nevada past Colorado State 52-10