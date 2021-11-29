Multiple RVs burned in early-morning fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that burned multiple RVs early Monday morning. The fire was reported at about 2:00 a.m. at the Gandolfo Rodeo Arena on Loop Road.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue assisted with the response.

Investigators have not said how the fire started or how much damage it caused.

No injuries are reported.

