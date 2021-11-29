Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:17 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Strong high pressure will continue to keep storms diverted to our north with no rain chances through next weekend. Temperatures will run well above average for this time of year, with record highs possible Monday for Reno and Lake Tahoe. Inversions and poor mixing will produce some degradation of air quality, especially in urban areas, through the upcoming week.

8 day forecast
8 day forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
More details on crash that killed Nevada liquor chain CEO Kenny Lee
The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
Suspect in stable condition after being shot in Washoe Valley
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway Patrol releases new information on South Carson fatal crash

Latest News

8 day forecast
Sunday Web Weather
8 day forecast
Saturday Web Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
8 day forecast
Friday Web Weather