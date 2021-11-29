Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Strong high pressure will continue to keep storms diverted to our north with no rain chances through next weekend. Temperatures will run well above average for this time of year, with record highs possible Monday for Reno and Lake Tahoe. Inversions and poor mixing will produce some degradation of air quality, especially in urban areas, through the upcoming week.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

