Deputies warn of porch pirates following cyber Monday purchases

By Ben Deach
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:28 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With seemingly every website out there holding a cyber-Monday sale, a spike in deliveries is inevitable.

Many packages will be left on porches, which has become something thieves prey on.

Many stolen packages aren’t worth enough for people to report to police, but according to the New York Post the problem is as bad as it’s ever been – with an estimated 210 million packages being stolen in the U.S. last year.

“It’s a crime that often doesn’t go reported,” said Sarah Johns with the WCSO. " With the advent of home security systems it can really help detectives get a look at the thief”

Johns says as the problem has gotten worse, technology to deal with it has gotten better.

“New security cameras provide such a clear image,” she remarked. “It can be law enforcements best friend.”

If you can’t be home when your package is being delivered, consider asking a friendly neighbor to hold it for you, and if its Amazon delivering it, you can always have it sent to a secure locker which you can find at places like the Safeway on vista Blvd.

