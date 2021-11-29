Bookmobile for Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Library has recently received a grant from the Federal 2021 Library Services and Technology Act. This will allow the library to expand and improve its resources to various parts in Washoe.

This library on wheels will provide services specifically to underserved communities along with home bound seniors or those with limited access to transportation.

Jeff Scott, Library Director, mentioned what is to come from the bookmobile,

“You can get on the van and look at the book selection and then check out books right there. We’re looking at bookmobile stops right now, and places where people can’t get to the library. We are also looking at community events to have a big community event and have the library right there to and to check out books right there. It’s very exciting, so we’re really thrilled for the different opportunities that are there,” Scott said.

The latest grant will also help provide internet resources like hotspots, digital content, and accessible Wi-Fi.

The Washoe County Library is planning the vans travels and is set to launch this summer.

For more information from the library, click here.

