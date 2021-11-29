Advertisement

Biden offers words of encouragement to young girl with stutter

By CNN
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:13 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden had a sweet moment over the weekend with a young girl who has a stuter.

In the video, Biden, who has had a stutter since he was a boy, tells the girl it will go away if she keeps at it.

The girl, whose name is Avery, thanks Biden and gives him a hug.

The video appears to have been taken in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where the Bidens spent the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rufus Gifford, Avery’s uncle, posted it on Twitter.

“She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world,” he tweeted.

Gifford is waiting to be confirmed as the chief of protocol at the State Department.

Biden has been open about his struggles with a stutter. He says he practiced in the mirror for hours and recited poetry to overcome it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
Suspect in stable condition after being shot in Washoe Valley
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
More details on crash that killed Nevada liquor chain CEO Kenny Lee
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway Patrol releases new information on South Carson fatal crash
Two vehicles involved in a crash near Olancha, Calif., that caught fire and shut down U.S. 395.
Fiery crash closes US 395 in Inyo County for about 6 hours

Latest News

In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO
The White House unveiled its Christmas decor on Monday.
White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers
The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19; now the virus is what’s keeping them...
North Carolina family stranded in Africa because of new omicron variant