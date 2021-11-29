BBB shares tips for Cyber Monday shopping

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but it’s also an opportunity for scammers to steal money and more. The Better Business Bureau has some tips on how to shop safely and get the best deals.

They include:

- Staying away from sites that look fake, with items on a sale that are too good to be true. Keep an eye out for misspellings throughout the page, including on the web address.

- Shop with secure sites. Be cautious about shopping on websites you aren’t familiar with. If you are on a new site, make sure it has “https” in front of the web address..

- Use your credit card. If the worst happens and you do get scammed, you can contest it. Credit cards offer better protection than debit cards.

- Price check items before you buy. Many retailers say they have the best price on an item. You can find out which is telling the truth by doing some research.

- Watch out for phishing scams. Don’t fall for any unsolicited emails or texts. Never click on links directly, especially from someone you don’t know.

- Keep your antivirus up to date. This could help avoid non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams.

- Understand return policies. Online store polices may be different on Cyber Monday than on other days. Read the fine print and be aware that stores may not allow returns on “final sale” or “closeout” items.

- Take advantage of rewards and loyalty programs. Check your credit card reward programs.

