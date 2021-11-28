Advertisement

UNLV student who collapsed after charity boxing event dies

Memorial Candla
Memorial Candla(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 20-year-old UNLV student has died several days after collapsing and being hospitalized shortly after participating in a Nov. 19 charity boxing match.

Nathan Tyler Valencia’s death Tuesday was announced Friday on Twitter by the university. Valencia’s family issued a statement through a law firm saying they were heartbroken and planned “a full investigation.”

KLAS-TV reported that family members said Valencia suffered brain injuries.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield issued a statement extending condolences and saying the university plans a review of the incident

The event was held off at an off-campus venue by UNLV’s Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Its national executive director expressed sadness and extended condolences.

