Advertisement

Strong’s 4 TD passes gets Nevada past Colorado State 52-10

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong looks to throw a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong looks to throw a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against San Diego State on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:47 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Carson Strong threw four touchdown passes and Nevada routed Colorado State 52-10.

Strong completed 17 of 22 passes for 288 yards with a pair of touchdown passes each to Tory Horton and Romeo Doubs. Horton made four catches for 113 yards and Doubs had five for 97.

Nevada (8-4, 5-3 Mountain West Conference) rebounded from a pair of two-point losses against San Diego State and Air Force.

It was the Wolf Packs’ first win on the road since beating Boise State on Oct. 2.

Tight end Trey McBride scored on a 69-yard run for Colorado State (3-9, 2-6).

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
More details on crash that killed Nevada liquor chain CEO Kenny Lee
The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
Suspect in stable condition after being shot in Washoe Valley
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway Patrol releases new information on South Carson fatal crash

Latest News

Wolf Pack logo
Wolf Pack beats Washington with 4 in double figures, 81-62
Nevada eliminated from Mountain West Championship picture after loss to Air Force
Wolf Pack looks to finish regular season on high note at Colorado State
Nevada gets first win of season in 70-64 come-from-behind victory against Utah Valley
Nevada gets first win of season in 70-64 come-from-behind victory against Utah Valley
Nevada gets first win of season in 70-64 come-from-behind victory against Utah Valley