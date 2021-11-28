Seasonal pop-up shop showcases work from 55 vendors around Sierra Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Finding a unique gift for the holidays.

“We have ceramicists, ornaments, stickers, apparel, home goods, visual art. The great thing about coming down here is there is something different every weekend,” said Rachel MacIntyre with Wandering Wylde - a marketing company in charge of promoting small businesses.

On Saturday MacIntyre and her team opened the storefront’s doors at 1644 South Wells Avenue in Reno.

“We see about 1,000 to 1,200 people every weekend. We’ll be open for five weeks. The turnout is great. People love supporting local artists,” MacIntyre said.

This is the third year Wandering Wylde has created a brick and mortar for those looking to sell their unique items. Inside the store 55 local vendors from around the Sierra Nevada have their goods on display.

“Shopping locally can be really time consuming so the fact that they brought all these people together who don’t necessarily have a storefront makes it really easy for the consumer and for the people selling their art,” said Elise Levy who stopped by.

Buying something from the pop-up shop does more than just help whichever vendor someone bought from stay in business.

“When we support locally that money stays in our economy,” MacIntyre said. “For every dollar you spend at a business, creative, or artist, 68 cents of that dollar stays in your local community. That’s super important. That’s how we start nonprofits. That’s how we grow businesses, and help Reno flourish.”

The shop is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The last day to shop is December 23.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.