Moana Nursery, Boy Scouts of America team up to sell Christmas trees

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Trees on trees on trees.

“Troop 15 and 35 - every year we work with tree growers from Oregon and Washington and we have them shipped down here,” said Boy Scouts of America Troop 15 Scoutmaster Paul Fiorillo.

Fiorillo and the rest of his troop have set up shop at Moana Nursery once again to sell Christmas trees this winter. The partnership has lasted decades. The fundraiser helps Northern Nevadans get ready for the holidays.

“Flag down a scout, the scout will write down a ‘sold’ ticket, you’ll go inside (the nursery), and come back with a receipt,” Fiorillo said of the process. “We’ll do a fresh cut off the bottom and help (customers) out with their car.”

Every cent brought in from a Christmas tree sale will go to the scouts to help fund summer camps, help families purchase equipment, and aid with fuel costs. While some people opt to go with fake trees buying a real tree is a more eco-friendly option.

“At the end of the season these trees get chipped up into mulch,” Fiorillo said. “We’ve partnered with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful. Scouts will go around after Christmas, pick the trees up, take them to get chipped up, and those chips end up in parks.”

Prices are based on the size of the tree. The cost is $12 per foot for Silver Tips, and $13 per foot for Noble Firs.

The troops will sell trees as long as they’re available during regularly nursery business hours.

