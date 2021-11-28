Advertisement

Moana Nursery, Boy Scouts of America team up to sell Christmas trees

Every penny goes to Troop 15 and Troop 35 to help with camp, equipment, fuel costs
Every penny goes to Troop 15 and Troop 35 to help with camp, equipment, fuel costs(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:56 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Trees on trees on trees.

“Troop 15 and 35 - every year we work with tree growers from Oregon and Washington and we have them shipped down here,” said Boy Scouts of America Troop 15 Scoutmaster Paul Fiorillo.

Fiorillo and the rest of his troop have set up shop at Moana Nursery once again to sell Christmas trees this winter. The partnership has lasted decades. The fundraiser helps Northern Nevadans get ready for the holidays.

“Flag down a scout, the scout will write down a ‘sold’ ticket, you’ll go inside (the nursery), and come back with a receipt,” Fiorillo said of the process. “We’ll do a fresh cut off the bottom and help (customers) out with their car.”

Every cent brought in from a Christmas tree sale will go to the scouts to help fund summer camps, help families purchase equipment, and aid with fuel costs. While some people opt to go with fake trees buying a real tree is a more eco-friendly option.

“At the end of the season these trees get chipped up into mulch,” Fiorillo said. “We’ve partnered with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful. Scouts will go around after Christmas, pick the trees up, take them to get chipped up, and those chips end up in parks.”

Prices are based on the size of the tree. The cost is $12 per foot for Silver Tips, and $13 per foot for Noble Firs.

The troops will sell trees as long as they’re available during regularly nursery business hours.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
More details on crash that killed Nevada liquor chain CEO Kenny Lee
The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
Suspect in stable condition after being shot in Washoe Valley
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway Patrol releases new information on South Carson fatal crash

Latest News

The calcium silicate compound, CaSiO₃-perovskite, called “davemaoite” by University of Nevada,...
UNLV geochemists find mineral on earth’s surface that’s usually buried
Memorial Candla
UNLV student who collapsed after charity boxing event dies
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong looks to throw a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Strong’s 4 TD passes gets Nevada past Colorado State 52-10
Small business Saturday
Small Business Saturday in the Truckee Meadows