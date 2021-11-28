Douglas sheriff’s office asks people to avoid Walker St area of Gardnerville

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from the Walker Street area of Gardnerville as it serves a search warrant.

At about 4:30 p.m. authorities went to the home looking for a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and coercion.

People are asked to report any suspicious activity to 775-782-5126.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.