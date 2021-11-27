Advertisement

West Sparks fire displaces two families

By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:34 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A west Sparks apartment fire displaced two families early Saturday.

The Sparks Fire Department went to a fire at 1855 El Rancho Drive at 1:08 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke at the first-floor apartment and fire venting through a window. The residents were already out of the apartment.

Firefighters and Sparks police officers evacuated surrounding apartments as crews extinguished the fire. Paramedics evaluated two occupants and later released them without taking them for medical treatment.

The fire was contained to one apartment and a second apartment had smoke damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

