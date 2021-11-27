Advertisement

Stabbing Friday night near downtown Reno

The scene of a stabbing at the Lakemill Lodge.
The scene of a stabbing at the Lakemill Lodge.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:45 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department is looking for two men allegedly involved in a stabbing at the Lakemill Lodge on Friday night.

Police said at about 9 a.m. the suspects forced their way into the victim’s apartment at Lake Street and Mill Street and one of them stabbed the victim once in the upper torso. Police described the injury as non-life-threatening.

The suspects then ran from the scene.

Both suspects were adult males. A man in his 30s worse a brown jacket. The other worse a blue hoodie and had a red bandana.

