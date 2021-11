RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There were shots fired near Lemmon Drive and Sky Vista Parkway about 1:46 p.m. on Saturday.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has investigators on scene but has no more information to immediately release.

Sgt. Jeff McCaskill said there is no threat to the public.

People should try to avoid the area if possible.

