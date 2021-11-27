Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - No major changes were made to the forecast. Strong high pressure remains over the region with storms continuing to settle well to our north. Temperatures will run well above average for this time of year with light winds, so expect mid 50′s to low 60′s in the forecast. Inversions and poor mixing may lead to some lingering haze especially in urban areas, through the week ahead.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

