Advertisement

Saturday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:43 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - No major changes were made to the forecast. Strong high pressure remains over the region with storms continuing to settle well to our north. Temperatures will run well above average for this time of year with light winds, so expect mid 50′s to low 60′s in the forecast. Inversions and poor mixing may lead to some lingering haze especially in urban areas, through the week ahead.

8 day forecast
8 day forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
More details on crash that killed Nevada liquor chain CEO Kenny Lee
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
Suspect in stable condition after being shot in Washoe Valley
California Highway Patrol logo
2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway Patrol releases new information on South Carson fatal crash

Latest News

Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
8 day forecast
Friday Web Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather