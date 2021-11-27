Advertisement

Range of NV transportation projects expected to get US funding

Infrastructure bill graphic.
Infrastructure bill graphic.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:20 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Officials say Nevada’s share of new funding provided by the recently approved federal infrastructure legislation likely will help pay for a range of projects, including expansions of the freeway system, transit improvements and new technology to connect mobility systems.

The state will receive $83.5 million in the current fiscal year, an increase of 21%, and the additional funding will total $520.7 million by the fifth year, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Priorities set in the state’s transportation plan include equitably meeting long-term needs of all transportation users, including cyclists, drivers, pedestrians and public transit users.

Freeway projects that could be in the mix for additional funding include completing more of the new Interstate 11 and expanding Interstate 15.

“This new law will allow us to invest in important highway expansion projects like I-11 and I-15,” U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen said. “It’s going to open up our interstates in speeding up travel to California and into Arizona. We need tourists to go back and forth, and goods and services.”

Debra March, Henderson’s mayor and chairwoman of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, said existing programs such as on-demand microtransit services will benefit, along with pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

Clark County Commissioner Austin Jones, the RTC’s vice chair, said the agency will seek funding for central traffic signal control, modernized communications and autonomous vehicle infrastructure.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
More details on crash that killed Nevada liquor chain CEO Kenny Lee
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
Suspect in stable condition after being shot in Washoe Valley
California Highway Patrol logo
2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway Patrol releases new information on South Carson fatal crash

Latest News

A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Apartment fire graphic
West Sparks fire displaces two families
The scene of a stabbing at the Lakemill Lodge.
Stabbing Friday night near downtown Reno
THE VILLAGE AT RANCHARRAH
First Black Friday for some businesses in The Village at Rancharrah