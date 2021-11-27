Advertisement

Holiday weekend festivities in nearby Napa

By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:12 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With no travel issues in our way this holiday weekend, if you’re looking to get out of town, there’s an interactive Thanksgiving planned at Carneros Resort and Spa in in nearby Napa, California.

The resort’s restaurant, Farm, is hosting a multi course family dinner on turkey Day from Noon to 6 p.m. or there’s an option to take all the fixings to go!

Through Sunday, there will be kids yoga and kids garden tours, smores at night, wine tastings and more. There’s a big Cyber Monday Sale also.

Head to https://carnerosresort.com/ for the latest updates.

